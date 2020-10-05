Hunting and fishing restrictions continue in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — North Country communities are being reminded that hunting and fishing restrictions on the Territory of Akwesasne remain in effect.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are reminding the general public of the current hunting and fishing regulations. Both recreations remain limited to territory residents only.

According to the MCA and SRMT, these restrictions were first issued on March 16, 2020 following the growing threat of COVID-19 in Ontario and Quebec.

Additionally, both stated that the restrictions will remain in effect until the Mohawk Councils believe it is safe for the community. Those found in violation will face fines or penalties.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.