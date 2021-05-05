Hunting and fishing restrictions remain in place in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne are reminding non-residents of hunting and fishing restrictions.

At this time, only Akwesasne tribal members are permitted to continue these activities.

According to the Councils, hunting and fishing in the Territory of Akwesasne is restricted to non-residents. This includes all non-residents from neighboring communities and sister nations to Akwesasne.

“We respectfully request everyone’s compliance with these restrictions as we work to protect and preserve our community’s natural resources,” stated Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Director of Communications Brenden White. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, as we all strive to keep the community of Akwesasne safe and healthy during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.”

These restrictions will remain in place until the COVID-19 Emergency Declarations have been lifted by respective councils.