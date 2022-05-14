GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Gouverneur is advising residents that hydrant flushing will be taking place for two days this week.

According to the Village’s Department of Public Works, hydrant flushing will be done from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26. During those times residents may notice a loss of water pressure and a slight discoloration of the water.

However, the water will still be safe to drink but individuals are encouraged to avoid doing white laundry while the flushing is taking place. Those interested in receiving more information should call the DPW at 287-0110.