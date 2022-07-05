OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Fire Department announced that the summer fire hydrant flushing program will begin on Monday.

The program will begin on the Adams Avenue portion of the city’s hydrant system and proceed to the northern end of the coverage area off of Proctor Avenue. After the program starts on July 11, it will continue to take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The program will continue until all the hydrants are flushed. The city explained that flushing is necessary for proper maintenance of the water distribution system. Additionally, the procedure provides an opportunity to test and evaluate the condition of the city’s fire hydrants and help remove sediment that has accumulated in the water mains.

After the program begins, residents are urged to check that their water is running clear before starting laundry. If the water is still discolored, they should run cold water until it is clear. Those with any questions regarding hydrant flushing should contact the Ogdensburg Fire Department at (315) 393-2321.