NEW YORK (WWTI) — Icebreaking efforts are continuing on the St. Lawrence River in anticipation of the start of the 2022 navigation season.

According to the U.s. Department of Transportation, Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and Canadian Coast Guard, icebreaking operations on the St. Lawrence River near St. Lawrence County will take place the morning of Friday, March 18.

This will include the area between the Eisenhower and Snell locks in Massena. Ice booms are also being removed which will create unstable conditions on the River.

The Canadian Coast Guard first began icebreaking operations on the River between Montreal and Quebec on February 27. These activities began earlier this season due to the increased risk of the stalling of coastal pack ice brought by the combination of warm weather and high tides which began early March.

While ice-breaking activity is ongoing, residents are urged to stay off the ice. Officials stated that icebreaking will dislodge pack ice and pose severe dangers to those on the River.

The Coast Guard also warned that it is very dangerous to venture onto the ice when icebreakers, hovercrafts or any other ships are in the vicinity as ice movement can occur.

Those who have left facilities or equipment on the ice are advised to bring them back to shore as soon as possible.

These efforts have been coordinated in preparation for the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Montreal and Lake Ontario Section of the Seaway will open at 8 a.m. on March 22, 2022.