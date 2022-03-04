MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Seaway is preparing for its upcoming opening date.

This will start with ice-clearing efforts, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation confirmed on March 3.

According to USDOT, ice-clearing will begin on or about March 7 and will continue throughout the St. Lawrence River. This includes the area between the Eisenhower and Snell Locks in Massena, New York.

Due to these efforts and safety concerns, all ice fishermen, snowmobile operators and All-Terrain Vehicles have been restricted from areas where ice has been cleared as well as the canal area between the Eisenhower and Snell Locks.

USDOT said that this is due to numerous open water leads and unstable ice cover caused by the clearing.

The Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway is set to open for the 2022 navigation season on March 22 at 8 a.m.