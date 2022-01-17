AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials in Akwesasne are warning of dangerous ice conditions.

The Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department confirmed early Monday morning that a vehicle broke through the ice at the Adams Marina in Snye, Quebec. Emergency Services were dispatched to the Marina around 12:20 a.m.

According to the Department, first arriving firefighters confirmed a vehicle was underwater, with headlights still visible. Marine units were deployed with rescue personnel, including Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Akwesasne Mohawk Ambulance, Massena Drive Team and SQ Underwater rescue and recovery.

A bystander reported that the occupant of the vehicle escaped without injury. Additional resources were not needed upon this confirmation.

Following this incident, the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department stated that during ice rescue operations, ice was broken and as of January 17, there was open water at the Adams Marina Dock.

Officials urged residents to stay clear of the area at these docks and west in the South Snye Channel towards Kings Marina.