HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2nd annual Ice Fishing Derby in memory of Chris Gamble will be taking place on Saturday at Lake Bonaparte.

The event is hosted by the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department and focuses on participants ability to catch northern pike and trout. The Derby will take place from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on February 19.

Christopher J. Gamble died at 26 years old on March 15 of 2020 as a result of injuries received in a UTV accident. He grew up on Lake Bonaparte and enjoyed ice fishing which is honored by the annual event, according to the Lundy Funeral Home website.

Those interested in participating in the derby can pick up entry forms at Harrisville Fire Hall, Slider Food Mart, Trackside Tavern, Harrisville Rod and Gun Club, and Gamble Distributions in Carthage. To be elegible to win prizes for their catches, individuals are required to pay a $35 fee.

Children under the age of 12 are also encouraged to participate. However, for children these ages their competition is for perch only and it is $5 to enter.

There will be various prizes available for those who enter including cash, a four-wheeler, ice augers, ice shnaty’s and more. Additionally, there will be food available at the weigh-in station and prizes located at Sand Bay on the North Shore.

More information on the Derby can be found here.