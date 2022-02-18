WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite intensifying winter weather, flooding still remains possible as the North Country moves into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has extended flood watches and warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and ice jams remain possible.

The NWS warned that flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent in all three counties. Depending on ice behavior, any release of an ice jam could result in sudden water rises, leading to w=aroud flooding.

Flooding threats remain the most severe in Lewis County which has a flood warning in effect through 7:45 p.m. on Friday. As of 9:40 a.m., the NWS confirmed that the Boonville gauge on the black river indicated a possible ice jam due to recent extreme weather.

Some locations in Lewis County that could experience flooding include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Turin, Sperryville, Brantingham, Kirschnerville and Talcottville.

Threats of flooding are not as imminent in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties as a moderate flood watch will continue to be in effect through midday on Friday.

However, the NWS is continuing to watch the Ausable River, Saranac River, Salmon River, Lamoille River, Winooski River, Mad River and Otter Creek.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for St. Lawrence County through 1 p.m. on February 18. Winter weather advisories will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties through 9 a.m.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.