‘Ice & snow, take it slow:’ ‘Sneaky’ winter hazards to remember on the road

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regions across the state are expected to receive accumulations of snow, rain and ice in the next day; all of which can create hazardous driving conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns motorists of “sneaky” winter hazards; urging caution on the roads.

NOAA reminds all to be wary of rain with temperatures near freezing; ice can form on roads when the air temperature or road temperature drops below freezing.

Additionally, 70% of snow and ice-related injuries occur in automobiles.

Here are some safety tips on how to prepare for “sneaky” winter weather.

Slow down

Don’t use cruise control

Leave plenty of distance between vehicles

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has offered additional recommendations for driving in winter weather.

Maintain vehicles: check battery, tire tread, windshield wiper, keep windows clear and check antifreeze

Keep emergency equipment on hand

Plan route ahead of time

Practice cold weather driving Steer into a skid Know your brakes Maintain longer stopping distance Avoid idling for long periods of time



