‘Ice & snow, take it slow:’ ‘Sneaky’ winter hazards to remember on the road

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regions across the state are expected to receive accumulations of snow, rain and ice in the next day; all of which can create hazardous driving conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns motorists of “sneaky” winter hazards; urging caution on the roads.

NOAA reminds all to be wary of rain with temperatures near freezing; ice can form on roads when the air temperature or road temperature drops below freezing.

Additionally, 70% of snow and ice-related injuries occur in automobiles.

Here are some safety tips on how to prepare for “sneaky” winter weather.

  • Slow down
  • Don’t use cruise control
  • Leave plenty of distance between vehicles

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has offered additional recommendations for driving in winter weather.

  • Maintain vehicles: check battery, tire tread, windshield wiper, keep windows clear and check antifreeze
  • Keep emergency equipment on hand
  • Plan route ahead of time
  • Practice cold weather driving
    • Steer into a skid
    • Know your brakes
    • Maintain longer stopping distance
    • Avoid idling for long periods of time

