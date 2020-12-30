‘Ice & snow, take it slow:’ ‘Sneaky’ winter hazards to remember on the road

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regions across the state are expected to receive accumulations of snow, rain and ice in the next day; all of which can create hazardous driving conditions.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns motorists of “sneaky” winter hazards; urging caution on the roads.
NOAA reminds all to be wary of rain with temperatures near freezing; ice can form on roads when the air temperature or road temperature drops below freezing.
Additionally, 70% of snow and ice-related injuries occur in automobiles.
Here are some safety tips on how to prepare for “sneaky” winter weather.
- Slow down
- Don’t use cruise control
- Leave plenty of distance between vehicles
Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has offered additional recommendations for driving in winter weather.
- Maintain vehicles: check battery, tire tread, windshield wiper, keep windows clear and check antifreeze
- Keep emergency equipment on hand
- Plan route ahead of time
- Practice cold weather driving
- Steer into a skid
- Know your brakes
- Maintain longer stopping distance
- Avoid idling for long periods of time
