Icebreaking efforts on St. Lawrence Seaway to begin March 20

ST. LAWRENCE RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ice breaking efforts are soon to begin on the St. Lawrence River.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, the icebreaking vessel Martha Black has been assigned to the St. Lawrence Seaway. If weather conditions allow, the vessel will begin icebreaking efforts on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

These efforts are in preparation for the commencement of the 2021 navigation season. The season open at the Welland Canal on March 19, 2021 at 8 a.m., The Montreal and Lake Ontario Section is set to open on March 22 at 8 a.m.

However, as previously reported and according to the Great Lakes- St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, all ship transits will be subject to weather and ice conditions. Some restrictions may apply in areas affected by continuous winter weather.

Martha Black is currently docked at the Three Rivers Port on the St. Lawrence River.