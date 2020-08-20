‘Iced Coffee Day’ at Dunkin’ returning to NNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Enjoy a cool beverage from Dunkin’ while supporting the Food Bank of Central New York.

Dunkin’ is inviting the Northern New York community to participate in the annual Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, August 26. One dollar from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants will directly benefit Food Bank of Central New York.

Dunkin’ stated that the annual Iced Coffee Day campaign comes at an important time for Food Bank of Central New York, which has been working since the beginning of March to meet the increased demand for emergency food assistance.

The Food Bank has distributed nearly 11 million pounds of food since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Food Bank of Central New York and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to Food Bank of Central New York goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now.”

The annual campaign has generated more than $186,000 for nonprofits in Central New York since its inception in 2012.

