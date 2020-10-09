Iconic Niagara Falls boat tour launches two all-electric, zero emission vessels

Maid of the Mist, New York State Parks, New York Power Authority and ABB Partner to Launch the First All-Electric Vessels in the Nation (photo:New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Famous Niagara Falls boat tour has launched two quieter and cleaner vessels.

The Maid of the Mist, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, New York Power Authority and ABB have announced the addition of two all-electric, zero-emission passenger vessels. These new Maid of the Mist vessels will allow for a smother, quieters and greener ride while visiting Niagara Falls.

According to New York Parks, the boats are powered by high-capacity battery packs supplied by ABB as well as onshore charging system.

Additionally, this boat electrification will help launch sustainable tourism and meet Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

“Niagara Falls is a wonder of the world unique to Western New York and Maid of the Mist has given people from all walks of life an up-close look at its majesty for more than 150 years,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Having this natural wonder in our backyard means we have a special responsibility as its steward and protecting it for future generations. This new fleet of all-electric vessels will protect the health of our waterways and environment, and is another example of New York State building back better, smarter and greener.”​

The Maid of the Mist first launched in 1846, and has continuously operated tours to the base of Niagara Falls for 134 consecutive years.

The new Maid of the Mist vessels build on a $70 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park.

