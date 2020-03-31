Iconic North Country Heart Walk goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the iconic North Country Heart Walk will be online this year.

The North Country Heart Walk, in its 26th year, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Stacy Spaziani, regional director of the American Heart Association. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On Saturday, May 2, North Country Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet, but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood throughout the day.

Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

Participants can virtually join the fun on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages and join the Facebook event to share the experience with others.

On the day of the event, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document their activity using #NCHeartWalk.

To register, visit www.NorthCountryHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.

The funds raised from the North Country Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.

