WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many schools in the North Country were delayed on Thursday morning due to dangerous road conditions.

Across the region, many woke up to slippery conditions due to freezing rain and ice as temperatures neared freezing.

This resulted in many school districts in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties delaying their start times by two hours and canceling some morning programs. Some even closed for the day.

As of early Thursday morning in Jefferson County, Alexandria Bay, Belleville Henderson, General Brown, Immaculate Heart, LaFargeville, Sackets Harbor and Watertown delayed their start times.

In St. Lawrence County, some districts were delayed, however, Potsdam, Edwards-Knox, Massena, Canton and Gouverneur all closed for the day.

A winter weather advisory will remain active in the area until 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 13. Residents are warned of continuous freezing drizzle that can create a light coating of ice. Untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be extremely slippery throughout the morning.

