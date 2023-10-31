WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The identity of the 32-year-old man that died in a fatal one-vehicle accident in the City of Watertown on Thursday, October 26 has been released.

Watertown City Police said that Kevin Kitto Jr. of the Town of Watertown died in the accident that occurred on the 800 block of South Massey Street.

The one-car crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on October 26. The vehicle was travelling west when it went off the side of the road, struck a number of mailboxes, broke through a pair of utility poles and traveled over an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop on the driver’s side. Authorities said the driver died at the scene.