Idol on the River showcasing local stars at Bonnie Castle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Corey Walts, creator and coordinator for Idol on the River, is pleased to announce that the performance showcase is coming back to the North Country.

The auditions for this event will be help March 7, from 3pm-6pm at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alex Bay. Auditions are on a first come first serve basis with space for fifty auditions.

Show dates for those who make it to the showcase or anyone interested in attending the event are March 14, 21, 28 and April 4. Doors open at 6pm and local entertainment will kick off the shows at 7:30pm.

Must be eighteen by March 7 to audition for the showcase.

