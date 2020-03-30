If laughter’s the best medicine, local comedian Matt Clark’s got the prescription

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local comedian Matt Clark, who doubles as a liquor and wine salesman, is entertaining the North Country online now that the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on his stage performances.

Matt roped his wife, Patricia, into starting “A Couple of Drinks with the Clarks,” an online talk show the couple is hosting on Facebook where they highlight various cocktails and offer lots of laughs.

Matt is used to being on camera and has no reservations about being in the spotlight, but Patricia wasn’t so sure at first. Their fans are glad she agreed. Some would even argue she is the star of the show.

The couple enjoys having fun and consider themselves positive people, so now that they can’t enjoy the company of friends, connecting with people online is the next best thing.

Watch his interview with ABC50’s Alex Hazard in the video above and catch the next episode of “A Couple of Drinks with the Clarks” on Facebook.

