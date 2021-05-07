‘If you care, leave it there:’ DEC urges residents to resist touching young wildlife

NEW YORK (WWTI) — “If you care, leave it there.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is repeating this phrase to remind residents and visitors to appreciate wildlife from a safe distance, specifically resisting the urge to touch or pick up newborn fawns or other young wildlife.

According to the DEC, human contact with wildlife can lead to “detrimental” impacts on animals.

“At this time of year, New Yorkers may encounter young or newborn wild animals in their yards and mistakenly think they need help to survive,” stated DEC Commissioner Seggos. “While a baby rabbit or a recently fledged bird might appear abandoned, a parent is likely nearby, trying to remain out of view. Please do not touch a wild baby animal; instead, enjoy encounters with wildlife from a distance. Remember, if you care, leave it there.”

The DEC stated that animal encounters during the spring months are common. Young wildlife will quickly venture out into new environments and often, wild animals stay away from their young, especially when humans or pets are present. Further adding that human interactions “typically do more harm than good.”

The Department provided the following example:

For example, white-tailed deer fawns are born during late May and early June. Although fawns can walk shortly after birth, they spend most of their first several days lying still in tall grass, leaf litter, or sometimes relatively unconcealed. During this period, a fawn is usually left alone by the adult female (doe), except when nursing. People occasionally find a lone fawn and mistakenly assume it has been abandoned, which is rare. If human presence is detected by the doe, the doe may delay its next visit to nurse. Fawns should never be picked up. A fawn’s best chance to survive is to be raised by the adult doe. Fawns nurse three to four times a day, usually for less than 30 minutes at a time, but otherwise the doe keeps her distance, which helps reduce the chance a predator will follow her to the fawn. A fawn’s protective coloration and ability to remain motionless help it avoid detection by predators and people. By the end of its second week of a fawn’s life, it begins to move about and spend more time with the doe. It also begins to eat grass and leaves. At about 10 weeks of age, fawns are no longer dependent on milk, although they continue to nurse occasionally into the fall.

However, if a young animal is encountered that is visibly injured or orphaned, residents are urged to contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

Learn about additional information on what to do if you find a hurt or distressed animal by watching the following interview with Region 6 DEC: