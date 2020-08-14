IHC receiving donations from across North Country for foreign exchange program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School is working to start their foreign exchange soccer program this fall.

IHC is working alongside Blackrock FC to welcome 12 exchange students to their campus.

Due to decreased enrollment, this program will help to keep their boys soccer team on the field. Blackrock FC has contracted with Northwood School in Lake Placid and High Mowing School in New Hampshire to recruit students.

The program will welcome students from domestic New York state or international students to attend the school and live at “St. Anthony’s Hall”, previously St. Anthony’s Convent, under the direction of two newly hired coaches.

According to IHC Athletic Director Tom O’Brien, all students will focus on academics and soccer. They will be playing on the field with regular students while working to get into DI schools.

“We did it for the students that are still here,” said O’Brien. “We believe that this program will benefit all student culturally and academically.”

O’Brien stated that with the help of North Country donors, the program has raised over half of their goal so far.

Sponsors have included Delaney Bay Foundation, IHC Booster Club, Knights of Columbus, Benefit Services Group, Northern New York Community Foundation, Northern Federal Credit Union, Goodfellos, George and Diane Maurer, Shawn and Joann Baker, Phil Bajjaly, Reed-Benoit Funeral Home, Dave and Casey Nicol, Timothy Keohane, Pat Fontana, Kathy and Mike Moran, Dorothy Vespa, William Nicol, John Doldo, Nancy Goodwin.

