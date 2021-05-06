IHC reschedules comedy night for May 22

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Immaculate Heart Central School District has rescheduled its Comedy Night with Dan Viola.

IHC has confirmed that its postponed Comedy Night will now take place on May 22 at 7 p.m. in the IHC High School Auditorium.

Immaculate Heart Central’s Comedy Night is set to feature comedian Dan Viola who is known for his “smart, clean, funny comedy” and special guest Matt Clark. Comedy Night will be hosted by ABC50’s Alex Hazard. It will also feature a silent auction which can be viewed online.

The event was previously scheduled for May 1, but was postponed following the fatal shooting that took place in on April 28 and took the lives of two local residents.

Doors for Comedy Night with Dan Viola will open a 6:30 p.m. on May 22. Tickets will not be sold at the door but can be purchased on the IHC website.