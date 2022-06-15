WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new tradition began at Power Play Sports in Watertown on Tuesday, when Immaculate Heart Central Senior, Benjamin Wiley received the first-ever Obie O’Brien award.

The $500 scholarship was sponsored by The Eatery and presented through the Power Play Sports Foundation in honor of Obie O’Brien, a hockey lover who officially retired from the sport in 2021. O’Brien was associated with the Watertown hockey community for 50 years and officiated games for 40 of those years. He was Refereeing Chief for 23 years which entailed running the referee class.

In honor of O’Brien’s dedication to the sport locally, the organizations decided to create the scholarship in his name. O’Brien said he appreciated being recognized for his contributions to the community.

“It’s quite an honor that they’re bestowing on me today, and I really appreciate it,” O’Brien said.

Seniors from Immaculate Heart Central, Thousand Islands Central, and Pulaski Salmon Run associations were eligible to apply for the award. Out of the 18 seniors who applied, Benjamin Wiley from IHC was chosen to receive the honor.

Wiley explained that he started playing hockey in the Watertown organization, moved to Syracuse to play for the Valley Eagles for a few years, and then played for the Syracuse Utica Junior Comets for a year. Wiley then moved back to the North Country and played for the TI organization and IHC team simultaneously over the last two years. O’Brien said that Wiley was the perfect person to receive the first Obie O’Brien Award.

“He’s a great example of what I expected with the rules that I set up in the scholarship about team play, helping out the younger kids, being polite to the officials, trying to keep the game going, and playing hard,” O’Brien said.

Wiley exemplified those exact traits while talking about the importance of being there for younger athletes after receiving the award on Tuesday.

“So one of the biggest things I think of the scholarship would be some of the younger kids, teaching them,” Wiley said. “Starting with IHC, I was always looking up to the seniors. We’d always have them taking us, little freshmen, under their wing. Then finally, when it was my turn, I guess it was kind of the whole thing revolving circle around, helping out with the young kids.”

Wiley plans on attending Jefferson Community College for a year and then transferring to Hudson valley to pursue a degree in Mortuary Science with hopes of taking over his family’s funeral home business in the future. He also said he plans on continuing to be involved in the sport, and passing along what he’s learned to younger athletes.

“I plan on getting more into refereeing over the next couple of years, and I do hope to be able to coach one day,” Wiley said. “And hopefully one day I’ll be able to give back like this to any of the younger kids.”