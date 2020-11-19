IHC student and staff member test positive for coronavirus, high school switches to remote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School has announced further updates regarding COVID-19 within in their community.

Immaculate Heart Central Principal Daniel Charlebois announced on Wednesday night that both a student and staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at the high school.

Following this announcement, Charlebois stated that the high school will follow remote instruction on both November 19 and November 20.

Charlebois also stated that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

IHC’s elementary school switched to remote instruction previously on November 16 following an elementary student testing positive for the virus.

As of November 19, 2020, Immaculate Heart Central School District has confirmed three positive COVID-19 cases. Two of these have impacted students and one has impacted a staff member.

