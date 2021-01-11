IHC to remain open despite recent switch at Watertown Schools, new COVID-19 case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite a recent switch in the Watertown City School District, Immaculate Heart Central has confirmed that they will remain open.

Immaculate Heart Central School Principal Daniel Charlebois has confirmed that the District will remain open for in-person instruction.

Charlebois confirmed that Watertown City School District buses through First Student will continue to transport IHC students to and from school.

Additionally, on January 8, Charlebois reported that an elementary school student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Charlebois, the student had not been in attendance since before the holiday break, leading to no risk of exposure to students or staff.

This was the first case reported in the District since early December 2020.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most recent in the Immaculate Heart Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Teachers/staff COVID-19 cases Total Immaculate Heart Central 7 1 8

