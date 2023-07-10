OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Illusionist Leon Etienne returns to Old Forge New York with his World-Renowned show – Magic Rocks! – to continue his support of The Historic Strand Theatre.

Performances have already began at the theatre in Old Forge and will run through Sunday, August 6, with performances starting at 8 p.m.

“We have such an awesome time spending the summers at The Strand Theatre that we had to return for more with your favorite illusions and some new tricks up our sleeves!” Leon Etienne

Originally opening in 1923, The Strand Theatre has played a fundamental role in Adirondack tourism for nearly a century.

Etienne has been seen on America’s Got Talent, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller Fool Us, and more, he has toured the world with his critically acclaimed show, Magic Rocks! More information, tickets, and showtimes for the performances are available on Old Forge Magic’s website.