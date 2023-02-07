WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School is presenting “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” in March.
Shows will take place on March 10-11 at 7 p.m. at the IHC High School.
Tickets are $5 per person.
