Immaculate Heart Central School announces 2021 valedictorian & salutatorian

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School has announced the academic leaders of its class of 2021.

IHC has named Rose L. Gonas as the 2021 valedictorian and Sarah N. Kamid as the salutatorian.

According to IHC, Gonas has an academic average of 96.31.

She has received many awards throughout her high school career including the the Sisters of St. Joseph Departmental Awards in History and Art, the State of NY Comptroller Award, The United States Air Force Math and Science Award, the Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Frontier League Scholar Athlete Awards, and the New York State Scholarship for Excellence Award.

Gonas also served as the National Honor Society president and is a member of the Faith Community Service Program.

She also participated in student council, the Tri County Art Show, Jr. Investors, peer tutoring, Rotary Interact and the Mystery Players. She has also played soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

Rose Gonas will attend the University of Scranton, Pennsylvania in the fall to study business. She is the daughter of George and Kerri Gonas, Watertown NY.

Additionally, Kamid has an academic average of 95.55.

She has received the Sisters of St. Joseph Departmental Awards for both English and Drama, the Diocesan Outstanding Student Award, the Joe Macsuga Memorial Coaches Award, the Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, and the New York State Scholarship for Excellence.

Kamid also served as the National Honor Society treasurer, has been a peer tutor, participated in over one hundred hours of service through the Faith Community Service Program, member of the senior chorus and performing arts club and a member of both the Rotary Interact Club and the Mystery Play.

She also played tennis, basketball and lacrosse.

Sarah Kamide will attend SUNY Oswego as an honors student in the fall to study business administration with a minor in political science and journalism. She is the daughter of John and Brenda Kamide.

Immaculate Heart Central School will host its graduation for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, June 19. The ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the IHC high school.