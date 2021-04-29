Immaculate Heart Central School Comedy Night postpones Comedy Night with Dan Viola

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Immaculate Heart Central Schools IHC_8144165508359209102

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the shooting that took the lives of two Watertown community members, Immaculate Heart Central School District has postponed its Comedy Night with Dan Viola.

According to IHC Principal Daniel Charlebois the school has decided to postpone the event “out of respect” for the victims families.

In a press release on April 29, Charlebois stated:

The IHC community, along with the greater Watertown area, are mourning the devastating loss of two prominent members. IHC feels this loss first-hand as Mr. Terence O’Brien was a beloved alumnus of IHC, graduating in 1986. Out of respect for the O’Brien and Quigg families, we decided to postpone our Comedy Night with Dan Viola.

Instead, Charlebois encouraged community members to attend the City of Watertown Communtiy Vigil in honor of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien scheduled for May 1, at 7 p.m. on Watertown’s Public Square.

The IHC Comedy Night with Dan Viola was initially scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 and a postponed date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story