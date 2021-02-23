Immaculate Heart Central School staff member positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School District confirmed a new COVID-19 case on Monday following its mid-winter break.

IHC Principal Daniel Charlebois confirmed on Monday that a staff member with responsibilities in both Immaculate Heart High School and Elementary School tested positive for the virus.

According to Charlebois, the school is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. Those identified as close contacts will either be notified by the school or Public Health.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases within the IHC school system since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.