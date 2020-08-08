Immaculate Heart Central School to fully-reopen on September 8

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Immaculate Heart Central School will reopen it’s doors to all students this fall.

Following the New York State guidance allows districts to reopen if their proposal has been approved by the Department of Health, IHC will follow a”normal” school week.

The district will provide in-person instruction Monday through Friday for both the elementary and junior/senior high school.

According to their reopening plan, due to space and class size, the building has the ability to socially distance students within their classrooms.

For the elementary school, the maximum capacity for grades 1-4 will be 13 students, 5th grade will be 19, 6th grade will be 23, Kindergarten will be 16 and each PreK section will be 12.

At the high school building, some of the larger classrooms can hold up to 15 students, properly socially distanced. Additionally, the auditorium will be utilized for morning arrival, as well as for music class, chorus, and band.

The full reopening plan can be found on the IHC website.

