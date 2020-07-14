Impacts of statewide travel enforcements on North Country airports

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following Governor Cuomo’s announcement of travel enforcements in airports across the state, North Country airports are making adjustments.

Starting July 14, all passengers arriving on flights from designated states are mandated to complete a Department of Health traveler form, which will be enforced by DOH teams. Teams will be comprised of DOH peace officers and State Police supported personnel.

Included in his executive order, regional airports such as Ogdensburg will have site based enforcement teams based on non-daily arrivals from impacted states.

“[Governor Cuomo] has instructed the Department of Health to do this tracking and airports were asked to accommodate.” Ogdenburg International Airport Manager Stephanir Saracco stated. “We were asked to make a few adjustments […] the airport is fully aware and fully complies with the order.”

Ogdensburg services flights to Chicago, Washington D.C, and seasonal flights to Florida, which is why it will receive state-level interference. According to Saracco, all flights are running as normal, but the airport has seen a tremendous decrease in passengers since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the North Country.

Smaller local airports yet to be included in this order, such as Massena International Airport and Watertown International Airport, still continue to take safety precautions.

The Watertown International Airport service Philadelphia twice a day through American Airlines, and although passengers are given a DOH traveler form once boarded the plane in PA.

“We do everything we can to comply. We encourage all our passengers to do the same,” commented airport Manager Grant Sussey. “We want to continue to provide services and a safe and efficient travel experience.”

The airport also is following state guidelines through hand sanitizer stations, social distancing signage, and provides masks to customers.

Massena, only servicing daily flights to Boston, has complied with social distancing and health guidelines, but still has a lack of passengers.

“We are waiting to see who will help us enforce these new mandates,” said Massena airport supervisor Shaw Abrantes. “Unless we have authority, it will be more based on the honor system, especially with the lack of airport manpower.”

