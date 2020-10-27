Impacts of stress on education: St. Lawrence County Public Health to host virtual seminar series

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — What are the impacts of stress on education? An upcoming virtual seminar series will provide answers.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced their two-part virtual seminar series titled “From ACEs to Assets: The Impact of Stress on Education and the Power of Resiliency,” which will focus specifically on how this impacts children.

Both parts of the seminar will be led by Trainer and School Counselor Amy Scheel-Jones, MS Ed.

According to SLCPHD, Jones developed expertise in practical approaches to prevention, resiliency and well-being during her career as a school counselor. Additionally, some of Jones’ areas of focus include training and consultation on the impact of childhood adversities, trauma-response practices and resilience development.

The first part of the series will focus on common understandings of the connection between stress and learning. The second part will help to introduce responses to stress, adversity and trauma.

The two part series, “From ACEs to Assets: The Impact of Stress on Education and the Power of Resiliency,” will be held on November 3 and November 12, both running from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The series is free of charge and open to the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.