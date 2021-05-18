In-home childcare training expands to Jefferson County residents to address shortages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local partnership is working to address the childcare shortage in the North Country and Jefferson County.

Jefferson Community College, the Community Action Planning Council and the Watertown Small Business Development Center will now offer an accelerated program to educate, train and enable individuals to launch their own in-home childcare businesses.

This training opportunity, the North Country Regulated Home Day Care Training Bootcamp was first initiated by Lewis County Economic Development and the Lewis County Planning Department, as a soluation for childcare needs in Lewis County.

According to JCC, this program is now open to all Lewis and Jefferson County residents.

“Employers across the region have cited the lack of childcare as an impediment to their recruitment efforts,” stated Jefferson County Economic Development CEO David J. Zembiec. “It is an economic issue as well as a quality of life issue. In addition to addressing a critical need, this program will also create economic opportunity for the providers as they establish new home-based businesses.”

The Home Day Care Training Bootcamp first begins with an orientation session in June and then a health and safety training with the Community Action Planning Council and entrepreneurial training with the SBDC in July and August.

Later in September, students in the program will complete advanced entrepreneurial training sessions, followed by a credit-bearing course at JCC: Introduction to Early Childhood Education. This course will begin in January 2022.

“Collaborating with these organizations to quickly address a community’s specific needs and provide innovative solutions is a testament to the power of workforce partnerships in the North Country and the value of having Jefferson as the community’s college in our region,” said JCC Interim Vice-President for Academic Affairs Dr. Maryrose Eannace. “Successful completion of this program will help provide support to the economic recovery of the area by adding entrepreneurs to the community and by helping residents get the childcare they need in order to work.”

Orientation sessions for Lewis County will be held at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville, NY on June 8, 12 and 16, 2021. Additionally, the orientation sessions for Jefferson County will be held at JCC on June 15, 19 and 23, 2021.

The North Country Regulated Home Day Care Training Bootcamp is free of charge and students can utilize a $360 childcare stipend to assist with costs during classes.

Registration and program information can be found on JCC’s events calendar or by contacting CAPC at 315.782.4900 ext 240.