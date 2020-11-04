In-home wake services suspended for 30 days in Akwesasne following increasing COVID-19 cases

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Some funeral services have been suspended in Akwesasne due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced on November 3, that all in-home wakes in Akwesasne will be restricted for 30 days.

The MCA and SRMT stated that since the start of the pandemic, they have “worked closely with local funeral service providers in both Ontario and New York State to ensure that family members can appropriately and safely celebrate the lives of loved ones who pass away during these unprecedented times.”

However, the decision made on November 3 was following the increase of COVID-19 cases in and around the community. The restriction will be reassessed in December.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced on November 2 that there were currently four active COVID-19 cases in the community. This brining the overal total to 20 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

