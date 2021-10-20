In-person open houses resume at SUNY Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton is resuming in-person open houses this fall.

SUNY Canton announced on Tuesday that it will host three in-person open houses in a traditional format before the Thanksgiving holiday.

This will include three Saturday events on October 23, October 30 and October 13. Prospective students and families can take tours, meet with faculty and speak with representatives from admissions and financial aid. All three events will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highlights on these tours will include the newly reopened Dana Hall, which houses the Center for Criminal Justice, Intelligence and Cybersecurity. It includes state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and other learning spaces.

Additionally, the Esports Wing will also be highlighted as it is noted as a “one-of-a-kind living environment” for those interested in competitive video gaming.

‘”We are excited to show visitors the incredible new facilities on campus and talk about our recently developed programs,” Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans said in a press release. “The renovated Dana Hall and the popular residential Esports Wing are both a must-see.”

All in-person tours will consist of small tour groups and staggered appointments to reduce density. Visitors at SUNY Canton will be required to wear a mask and encouraged to register in advance.