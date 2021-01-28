In preparation for annual conference, North Country’s Save the River answers why to prioritize environment in 2021

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Annually, Save the River in Clayton New York hosts a winter conference focused on environmental issues in the St. Lawrence River region. This, year, they are taking in online, split up into three different sessions over one week.

The 2021 conference will target issues such as native freshwater mussels, fishing, waterfront septic takes, online environmental education and climate change.

Executive Director John Peach will also award distribute two “friends of the River awards, one of which will go to Clayton-local Suzie Smith, and the other is going to North Country teachers.

“COVID, I think really caused us to focus on what this amazing group of educators are doing,” noted Peach. “I mean, they’re the ones who are educating and training the next generation of stewards for the river.”

Peach also shared why tackling these issues in 2021 is more important than ever.

“I think we’ve led the way in trying to turn it around, but we have a long ways to go and we need to continue to be a leader in the world,” stated Peach. “Unfortunately, in the last administration, uh, there was a big effort to turn around a lot of the, it was done.”

Adding, “and I think now the new administration they’ve set that as one of their priorities. And you know, it’s gonna take a while to get back to where we were.”

He also shared his hopes for the new year, as Save the River is planning more community-driven events. Noting that in the past 12 years, the organization has educated over 12,000 K-12 students in the North Country.

“We’ve had a strong effort and continue to build on and replace single use plastics program. I think we are a leader in the North country and along the river and getting people to focus on alternatives to the plastics. You know, we’re working hard on our trash free river cleanups. We were very fortunate to get the Ferguson foundation, to give us some seed money, to get that going. And we’ve got big plans for that,” shared Peach.

Concluding, “so I think there’s a lot of opportunities for people to get hands on, to get out and help clean up the environment and keep it clean.”

Save the River’s 2021 Virtual Winter Environmental Conference kicks off this Saturday. Interested participants can register on Save the River’s website.