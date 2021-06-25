Incoming Clarkson University freshman class exceeds admission goals

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Even before stepping on campus, the Clarkson University Class of 2025 is already exceeding campus goals.

Clarkson University announced this week that it has exceeded all first-year admission targets for the incoming class of 2025. The University confirmed that for the fall 2021 semester, over 720 first-year students will walk onto the Potsdam campus this August.

“Clarkson University is diversifying its approaches in how we recruit students and how the University continues to seek out what’s next in careers and industry,” stated Clarkson Vice President for Enrollment and Student Affairs Brian Grant. “A Clarkson education truly ignites the things that are important to Class of 2025 and their families – a collaborative learning environment that is focused on research and education, and innovative experiences for all students, as well as rewarding career opportunities and joining an outstanding alumni network after graduation.”

Additionally, Clarkson reported a strong enrollment in all programs, with growth in the School of Arts and Science and health science-related degree programs.

The Clarkson University 2021-2022 Academic Year will begin on August 30, 2021.