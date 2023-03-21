FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials are informing the community of an anticipated increase in activity and noise during training beginning on Wednesday.

The New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will conduct aviation training on March 22 and again from March 28 to March 31.

Officials say the munitions being used during the training Wednesday evening will emit a bright, trailing light that can remain in the sky for several minutes. Residents in surrounding areas may see the lights during the A-10 aircraft training.

During the training beginning on March 28, community members, especially those living or working near Range 48, should expect elevated noise levels due to several large munitions being used during training, including heavy bomb drops.