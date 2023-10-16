MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are hoping an increased reward can help break open a cold case from October 2002.

A new reward of $36,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Marie Fleury’s death.

Troopers continue to investigate the 2002 homicide of 64-year-old Marie Fleury. On October 17, 2002, around 7:30 pm, Marie Fleury was found murdered in her residence located on State Route 37 near the intersection of State Route 122, in the town of Westville in Franklin County.

An autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head. The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

Westville residents organized a Neighborhood Watch Program shortly after the murder, and community meetings have been held every October since 2002 to share progress and provide updates on the case.

This year’s meeting is set for Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. located at 4326 State Route 37 in Malone. This includes presentations by Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth Crawford and members of the New York State Police Major Crimes Unit and Cold Case Unit.