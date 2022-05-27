INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 26, New York State Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Phillip E. West of Indian Lake following a racially-charged incident.

According to a State Police investigation, West allegedly made racist statements during a dispute with his neighbor the day before his arrest on May 25. This included a racial slur and the incident occurred in front of the neighbor’s children.

West was then arrested on the charges of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned in the Indian Lake town court and released. The judge also issued West a stay-away order of protection barring him from further contact with the neighbor and one of the children involved.

West is due back in court on June 14.