PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Ambulance Service hosted an Ice Capades and Weenie Roast on Friday night.

The event had members of the ambulance service train in the snow and ice during the dark evening hours. Members had to stabilize and safely move a “patient” that was made up of hoses from deep in a snowbank.

They then had to treat a patient that was experiencing a severe asthma attack. This was especially difficult since the patient had driven off the road and rendered his vehicle’s doors to be jammed. As a result, treatment had to be done through the window.

Members also treated a patient who was entrapped in a vehicle and needed to be extricated after the fire department cut the car away. After the training members of the ambulance service grilled weenies and enjoyed smores to rewarm.

IRAS shared photos of the training on their Facebook page. The organization also thanked Philadelphia Fire Department Chief Travis Donelson and Firefighter Jesse James their assistance at the training.