Residents attend Indian River Ambulance Service’s Ugly Sweater Run

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Ambulance Service hosted an Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday to help residents get into the holiday spirit.

The race began at 9 a.m. at 6.5 Sand Street in Philadelphia. The event allowed residents to run or walk 5K, 10K, or one mile all while wearing their favorite ugly Christmas sweater.

The organization shared photos from the event on its Facebook page on Saturday.

More information about the Indian River Ambulance Service can be found on their Facebook page.