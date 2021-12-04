Residents attend Indian River Ambulance Service’s Ugly Sweater Run

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Ambulance Service hosted an Ugly Sweater Run on Saturday to help residents get into the holiday spirit.

The race began at 9 a.m. at 6.5 Sand Street in Philadelphia. The event allowed residents to run or walk 5K, 10K, or one mile all while wearing their favorite ugly Christmas sweater.

The organization shared photos from the event on its Facebook page on Saturday.

More information about the Indian River Ambulance Service can be found on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

See more...