PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Ambulance Service shared a post mourning the loss of a former member Joe Durgin.

According to the post, Durgin was an active member of the community and was a football coach and advisor for musicals, drama, and other clubs. He was a member of the IRAS agency during a period in 2015.

The service also shared that Durgin was a level three provider and would join them for drives. The full post remembering Durgin can be found below or on the Indian River Ambulance Service Facebook page.