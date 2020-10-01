Indian River Ambulance Service to continue with annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jingle bells, bows and ugly christmas sweaters will run the streets of Philadelphia this December.

The Indian River Ambulance Service has announced that their annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run will continue this year. The run will take place on December 5, 2020 and will take the form as a 5K and 10K walk or run.

IRAS released the following statement on their event facebook page:

With careful consideration, we have made the decision to hold the annual Indian River Ambulance Service Ugly Christmas Sweater Run. This will be a safe, socially distanced event held outside

The run is scheduled to take place starting at the Ambulance Service. Further details regarding COVID-19 guidelines have yet to be released.

