Indian River Ambulance Service to sponsor mammography clinic and blood drive

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Ambulance Service has announced their sponsorship for two health service programs.

Indian River Ambulance Services is sponsoring both a blood drive and mammography clinic for North Country residents. Both events will take place on October 6, 2020.

The Ambulance Service is partnering with The Upstate Medical Hospital Mammogram Van to host the clinic at their station. Women 40-years and older can pre-register to be screened any time from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to Upstate University Hospital, the event is open to all women regardless of if they have insurance or if they are an Upstate patient.

IRAS will also be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Theresa Fire Department from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All interested participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to donating, but walk-ins will be permitted. All donors will receive a coupon for a free coffee at Dunkin’.

