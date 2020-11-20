Indian River announces 2 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, 3 confirmed in one day

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an additional update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier made a second announcement on Friday that a student at the Indian River Middle School and a district staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

Indian River stated that they are currently working to perform contact tracing with Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent Dobmeier also stated that additional cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the student.

Earlier on Friday, a student at the Indian River Intermediate School was confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus.

As of November 20, 2020, eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Five of these have impacted students and three have impacted staff or teachers.

LATEST STORIES: