Indian River BOCES students to begin 5 day in-person instruction on October 13

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students enrolled in the BOCES program at Indian River will be returning to full, in-person instruction.

Following an announcement at the Indian River Central School District Board of Education Meeting on October 8, students enrolled in BOCES will begin attending in-person instruction on October 13.

IRCSD Superintendent Mary Ann Dobmeier made the announcement to Board members at the October 8 meeting.

Superintendent Dobmeier stated, “due to the hard work, problem solving and collaboration of our transportation department personnel, Mrs. Stephenson, high school administration and in particular Mr. Moore and First Student personnel, our students enrolled in BOCES for career and technical education, will be transported and begin attending BOCES five days a week on Tuesday October 13.”

The announcement was immediately followed by a round of applause from the Board of Education.

