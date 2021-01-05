Indian River Central School confirms 7 COVID-19 cases Tuesday following holiday break

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Tuesday that 7 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated the breakdown is as follows:

  • 2 High School students
  • 2 Intermediate School students
  • 1 Antwerp Primary School student
  • 1 Middle School staff member

Additionally, a correction was made by Dobmeier regarding a positive confirmed case on January 4. The statement said that a student at Evans Mills Primary school tested positive the coronavirus rather than a staff member.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, all but one individual were identified during the break period after a recent exposure. She stated that the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 5, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 caseTotal COVID-19 cases
Antwerp Elementary School303
Calcium Primary School268
Evans Mills Primary School426
Philadelphia Primary School011
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School437
Indian River Middle School5711
Indian River High School10111
District level44
Total53

