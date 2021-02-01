Indian River Central School District appoints previous graduate as next superintendent

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River has officially announced who will fill the role as the District’s next superintendent.

Indian River Central School District Board of Education President Thomas Lapp officially confirmed that Troy Decker has been appointed the position of Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2021. Decker currently holds the position of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for the District.

Decker shared his excitement regarding his new role.

Indian River Central School District has truly outstanding educators, administrators, and staff who believe deeply in educating and supporting children in every possible way, and it is an honor and a privilege to serve the Indian River Community,” stated Decker. “I look forward to keeping the tradition of Warrior pride and excellence moving forward while also partnering with our community in areas that will provide the knowledge and skills students need for future success. Together, we will lean into the challenges of modern education and provide a true world-class experience for our students.’’

According to the District, Decker graduated from Indian River in 1990. He the received a bachelor’s degree in Earth Science Education with a concentration in meteorology and a Masters of Science in Instructional Technology.

Decker continued his post-graduate education and received a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership as well as multiple courses of study in executive leadership.

During his career in education, Decker has held many roles which include several in the Indian River Central School District.

These include, Indian River High School Principal, Theresa Primary School Principal, Indian River Middle and High School Assistant Principal, Indian River Lead Technology Integration Specialist and Watertown City School District Earth Science Teacher.

Troy Decker’s appointment to the role of Superintendent of Schools was confirmed on January 29, 2021 and he will begin his role on July 1, 2021.