Indian River Central School District confirms 3 COVID-19 cases Friday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District on Friday.

According to Dobmeier, one student from Calcium Primary School, a staff member at Antwerp Primary School and a staff member at the High School all tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, January 14, Superintendent Dobmeier also confirmed and immediate shift to remote instruction for all students. This switch is set to take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through Friday, January 29, 2021.

As of January 22, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.